WVU Medicine Jefferson Medical Center Announces Nursing Recruitment Fair

WVU Medicine Jefferson Medical Center will host a recruitment fair for registered nurses on Tuesday, September 12 from 1 – 8pm in the 1st floor conference room.

Onsite interviews will be conducted for registered nurses in all departments including Obstetrics, Emergency Department, and Surgery. Candidates are requested to bring an updated resume to the event.

Jefferson Medical Center offers a competitive salary and benefits package. For more information, call 304.596.5101 or visit www.wvumedicine.org/careers/ and select Eastern Panhandle.