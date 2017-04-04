WVU Medicine Celebrates April as National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life Month. Over 118,000 people are currently awaiting an organ transplant in the United States. On average, 22 people die every day waiting for a lifesaving organ that doesn’t become available in time.

LifeNet Health, a federally designated organ procurement organization, is partnering with WVU Medicine Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson and Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg during the month of April to encourage individuals to consider registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Throughout the month of April, both Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center in will be flying their Donate Life flags. On April 4 and 27 from 8am until noon, information on National Donate Life Month will be on display in the Berkeley Medical Center lobby. Jefferson Medical Center will have information available in the main lobby on April 7 from 9am – 1pm and April 19 from 7:30 – 10am.

“WVU Medicine University Healthcare is partnering with LifeNet to increase awareness in our hospitals and in our communities of the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor,” stated Teresa McCabe, vice president of marketing and development. “We all have the power to save lives. Register as a donor and provide hope to those in need,” she added.

Many individuals have already registered through the DMV and there is nothing else needed other than making family, friends and co-workers aware of the decision. For those who haven’t registered or who want more information, visit www.DonateLifeWestVirginia.org.