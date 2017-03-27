WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center Celebrate National Doctors’ Day

On Thursday, March 30, WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center will join health systems and hospitals across the nation in honoring medical staff members on National Doctors’ Day.

The first Doctors’ Day celebration was organized in 1933 in Winder, Georgia. The idea was conceived by Barrow County Medical Auxilian Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond. March 30 was selected because it marked the anniversary of the first administration of anesthesia in 1842 by Dr. Crawford Long, a Barrow County physician.

Since that time, National Doctors’ Day has become an annual celebration to publicly show appreciation for the role of physicians in caring for the sick, advancing medical knowledge and promoting good health.

“Everyone understands that our physicians are important to our Eastern Panhandle community, not only as caregivers but as neighbors and community leaders,” stated Rohit Gulati, MD, vice president/chief medical officer. “We want to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their daily contributions to our health and well-being,” he added.

In 1958, a resolution commemorating Doctors’ Day was adopted by the United States House of Representatives. In 1990 President George Bush signed into law a resolution designating March 30 as National Doctors’ Day.

In celebration of National Doctors’ Day, Jefferson Medical Center will host a breakfast for physicians and Berkeley Medical Center will host a luncheon for physicians. Both events will be held on March 30.