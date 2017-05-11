WVU Medicine Berkeley, Jefferson Medical Centers Celebrate National EMS Week

The American College of Emergency Physicians is celebrating the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week May 20 – 27 with events in communities across the nation organized around the theme, EMS STRONG “Always in Service”.

WVU Medicine and HealthNet Aeromedical Services will honor local EMS providers in the Eastern Panhandle during this national celebration. Both Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center, along with HealthNet, will host cookouts for EMS personnel during the week. Jefferson Medical Center’s cookout will be held on May 24 and Berkeley Medical Center’s on May 26.

“The Emergency Department staffs at both hospitals recognize the value and the accomplishments of our EMS providers,” stated Donnie Grubb, trauma coordinator for Berkeley Medical Center. “EMS workers provide a vital, invaluable public service that saves lives every day,” he added.

EMS personnel include paramedics, emergency medical technicians, first responders, fire fighters and police, some paid, some volunteer. These men and women are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24/7.

“Regardless of how we celebrate, EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize all in EMS for the integral role they play in the healthcare system and in our communities,” stated Denise Carter, RN, nurse director of emergency and trauma services at Jefferson Medical Center.

In 1973, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS, its practitioners and the important work they do responding to medical emergencies. For more information on National EMS Week, visit the website at www.emsweek.org.