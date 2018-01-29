WVU College of Law Ranked Sixth for Public Interest Law

The West Virginia University College of Law is one of the best schools in the country for public interest law, according to preLaw Magazine.

The publication ranks WVU Law sixth in the nation for preparing students to work in public interest law, a field of law that serves those in need, including the elderly, children and victims of domestic violence.

It is the second consecutive year that WVU Law’s work in public interest law has received high marks from preLaw Magazine.

“Using the law in public service is a cornerstone of legal education at WVU,” said Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the College of Law. “It is our privilege to be a leader in public interest law as we prepare our students to help the underrepresented and underprivileged.”

WVU Law is home to the Center for Law and Public Service, which facilitates student experiences in public interest law. Last summer, 20 WVU Law students worked in the state’s public interest agencies, such as Legal Aid of West Virginia and Mountain State Justice.

One of the most active student organizations at WVU Law is the Public Interest Advocates. It annually raises money to support summer and post-graduate fellowships in public interest law. PIA is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The public interest law rankings appear in the winter 2018 issue of preLaw Magazine.