WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY Sign on as Presenting Sponsors for Relay for Life

Relay For Life of Monongalia County 2017 is proud to announce three new sponsors. WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY are presenting sponsors and WDTV is a platinum sponsor.

WVU Cancer institute participated in last month’s kickoff event with Niesha, L Griffith, WVU Medicine Vice President of Cancer Services as a guest speaker. WBOY will be highlighting featured stories in the months leading up to the overnight event in June. There is still time to become a Relay For Life sponsor and help reduce the burden of cancer in our community. As a sponsor we give you brand recognition for your effort in the fight against cancer. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, contact Kelly Mascola at kmascola0219@gmail.com or 908-763-6010.

Relay for Life is a community event to celebrate survivors, remember those that have passed away and to fight back against cancer. Every year, Relay For Life fundraisers raise more than $400 million to use for cancer research, treatment and services. Relay For Life of Monongalia County Presented by WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY is on June 9th starting at 7 pm at Westwood Middle School. Gather your friends and family, and register your team at www.relayforlife.org/MonWV!