WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY Sign on as Presenting Sponsors for Relay for Life
March 16, 2017|
Posted In:
Relay For Life of Monongalia County 2017 is proud to announce three new sponsors. WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY are presenting sponsors and WDTV is a platinum sponsor.
WVU Cancer institute participated in last month’s kickoff event with Niesha, L Griffith, WVU Medicine Vice President of Cancer Services as a guest speaker. WBOY will be highlighting featured stories in the months leading up to the overnight event in June. There is still time to become a Relay For Life sponsor and help reduce the burden of cancer in our community. As a sponsor we give you brand recognition for your effort in the fight against cancer. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, contact Kelly Mascola at kmascola0219@gmail.com or 908-763-6010.
Relay for Life is a community event to celebrate survivors, remember those that have passed away and to fight back against cancer. Every year, Relay For Life fundraisers raise more than $400 million to use for cancer research, treatment and services. Relay For Life of Monongalia County Presented by WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY is on June 9th starting at 7 pm at Westwood Middle School. Gather your friends and family, and register your team at www.relayforlife.org/MonWV!
