WVU Cancer Institute, Regional Cancer Center Offer Discount Mammograms

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

The best method currently to reduce deaths due to breast cancer is through early detection. Clinical breast exams, breast self-exams and mammograms can save lives.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To help promote the importance of prevention and early detection, the WVU Cancer Institute and University Healthcare Regional Cancer Center will offer discount mammogram clinics in October at both Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg and Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson.

The 3-D tomosynthesis (tomo) digital mammography screening clinics will be held each Saturday in October from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Berkeley Medical Center will offer screening mammograms at the Women’s Imaging Center located in the Tennessee Avenue Medical Office Building (MOB3), and Jefferson Medical Center will offer screening mammograms at the Women’s Imaging Center across the street from the hospital’s main entrance on Preston Street.

3-D breast tomo for breast cancer screening represents the latest screening and diagnostic technology available. This revolutionary technology gives radiologist the ability to identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue. Images are used to produce a series of one-millimeter thick slices that can be viewed as a 3-D reconstruction of the breast.

The October Breast Cancer Awareness Month screening mammograms will be offered at a discounted community service fee of $60 (cash, check or credit card only) which includes the test and the interpretation by a radiologist. This discount mammogram program is open to anyone age 35 and older.

Although a physician’s order is not required to participate in the mammogram clinics, any patients without a physician will be assigned a physician to receive the test results. All patients participating in the screening mammogram clinics must register in advance.

To schedule a screening mammogram at the Women’s Imaging Center at Berkeley Medical Center or Jefferson Medical Center, phone 844-802-2734, option #2.

For individuals who cannot afford the $60 fee, limited funds are available through the University Healthcare Foundation Cancer Comfort Fund. Criteria must be met in order to be eligible for this funding. For more information, call 304-264-1223.