WVU Cancer Institute to Celebrate 32nd Annual Spring Gala

Supporters of the WVU Cancer Institute will celebrate the Cancer Institute’s history of excellence in cancer treatment, prevention and research during the 32nd Annual Spring Gala at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, April 28 – April 30.

During the weekend-long signature event participants will experience a wide variety of educational and cultural events and unique entertainment, along with the opportunity to meet new WVU Cancer Institute Director Richard Goldberg, MD. Dr. Goldberg comes to WVU from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, where he was the Klotz Family Professor of Cancer Research, the physician‐in‐chief of the James Cancer Hospital, and the associate director of the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I am really looking forward to getting to know the Cancer Institute’s loyal supporters and friends and enjoying this special occasion with them,” Dr. Goldberg. “Their generosity has played a major role in the Institute’s growth and development and I’m hopeful that together we can continue strengthening efforts to advance cancer care in West Virginia and beyond.”

Friday’s Gala events will begin with a continuing education session in which participants will learn more about the important mission of West Virginia’s leading comprehensive Cancer Institute, and what it is doing to enhance survivorship and reduce the impact of cancer in West Virginia.

A guided tour at Smooth Ambler Spirits Distillery in the Greenbrier Valley is also on tap, along with a visit to “The Rickhouse.”

Friday evening’s “Let’s Flamingle” Reception, Dine-Around Dinner and Dance will feature an array of favorites from The Greenbrier’s exceptional culinary and mixology teams; an “Artrageous Experience” performing arts show; high-energy music from The Pink Flamingos; and special guests, including WVU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins.

On Saturday, Clay Marsh, MD, vice president and executive dean of WVU’s Health Sciences, and Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine and West Virginia University Hospitals, will facilitate an open forum discussion with WVU Cancer Institute leadership – Richard Goldberg, MD, director; Laura Gibson, PhD, deputy director; and William Petros, PharmD, (former) interim director of the Cancer Institute. These leaders will provide updates on the Cancer Institute, WVU Medicine and other issues and opportunities affecting the health of West Virginians.

During “Talk with Tony” WVU sportscaster Tony Caridi will welcome an all-star line-up from WVU Athletics including Director of Athletics Shane Lyons; Olympic gold medal shooter and West Virginia Mountaineers collegiate champion Ginny Thrasher; and Volleyball Head Coach Reed Sunahara to discuss women in sports and a variety of hot topics sure to please Mountaineer fans.

Another Saturday event is a culinary demonstration by Chef Laurie, voted “Best Private Chef in Charleston, SC” (2015 and 2016), and the author of Chef by Step – The World’s Easiest Cookbook. Chef Laurie, who’s prepared exquisite cuisine for presidents and celebrities across the country for more than 30 years, will demonstrate quick, healthy recipes and tips for even the most experienced chef.

WVU Cancer Institute longtime supporter and friend, Joan Stamp, will host Champagne, Chocolates and Custom Jewelry where she will exhibit and sell her unique hand-made pieces from her BeadJeweled collection.

Saturday’s Gala festivities will culminate with the “Unmask Cancer” Black-Tie Masquerade Ball featuring an elegant reception, top-shelf beverages, multi-course dinner, live auction, and ballroom dancing with nonstop entertainment by Benny Benack, Jr. and his Orchestra. Formal attire and masks are recommended.

Registration is $500 per person. To register online, please visit: wvucancer.org/Gala. Please RSVP by Friday, April 7, 2017.

Accommodations are available through The Greenbrier. Please call Greenbrier reservations at 877-380-1033 and mention the WVU Cancer Institute Gala.

For questions about the Gala, please contact Jaime Good at the WVU Cancer Institute Office of Philanthropy at 304-293-4597 or heretohelp@hsc.wvu.edu. For information about the WVU Cancer Institute, see wvucancer.org. For information about The Greenbrier Resort, see greenbrier.com.