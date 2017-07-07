WVSU, WVSO Seek Musicians, Singers to Perform Benefit Concert for Opioid-Addicted Babies

Area orchestra and choir members are invited to participate in the second annual “Orchestra of the Hills and Chorus,” an upcoming performance to benefit infants born with opioid dependencies.

Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to perform as part of the Aug. 26 indoor concert in Charleston, which is being sponsored by West Virginia State University (WVSU), the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), and the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Foundation.

This is the second year that WVSU and the WVSO have joined forces to present a benefit concert. Last year’s inaugural “Orchestra of the Hills and Chorus” concert featured more than 100 instrumentalists and vocalists from the community who volunteered their talents to raise money and musical instruments for three high-school music programs devastated by a June 2016 flood.

This year’s concert seeks to raise awareness and money for the CAMC Foundation to treat infants born to opioid-addicted mothers at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

“The opioid addiction crisis has reached critical proportions in West Virginia and affects members of every generation. It is our intention to use the healing power of music to affect change for the youngest and most helpless of those generations, infants born to addicted mothers,” said WVSU Associate Provost Scott E. Woodard, who will conduct the upcoming concert. “We at WVSU and the WVSO are proud to partner with the CAMC Foundation in this effort, knowing that the greater West Virginia community will stand in support.”

Musicians interested in participating in this year’s concert will be asked to attend three rehearsals at WVSU the week before the concert, each of which will last between an hour and a half to two and a half hours each. To join in the performance, contact Karlene Slaughter before July 23, 2017, at (304) 766-3191 or orchestraofthehills@wvstateu.edu.

