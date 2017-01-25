WVSU, USDA to Host Meet-and-Greet Session with Farmers

West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service is partnering with representatives from a variety agricultural agencies, including the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), to host a meet-and-greet session with farmers at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Eleanor, W.Va., on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. Agency representatives will discuss the programs and services available to West Virginia’s farmers and growers. The event is free to attend.

“This meet-and-greet session is a great way for our state’s farmers to meet agricultural service providers and learn more about the programs that are available to help them become more profitable and productive,” said WVSU Extension Agent Brad Cochran.

Participating agencies include the USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, USDA Rural Development, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, Western Conservation District, West Virginia AgrAbility and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Attendees will learn about the services each agency provides and determine if they are eligible for participation in various programs.

The event is supported by Farm Service Agency Cooperative Agreement FA-WV-6-039, with additional funding provided by the USDA’s Office of Advocacy and Outreach Socially Disadvantaged Farmer and Rancher (2501) Program.

Registration is required by contacting Cochran at (304) 204-4021 or bcochran2@wvstateu.edu.

The Armed Forces Reserve Center is located at 111 Army-Navy Drive in Red House, WV. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook and Twitter @WVStateU.