WVSU Students Place in the Top 40 of International Business Competition

A group of West Virginia State University (WVSU) senior business students finished among the top 40 teams in the world in a recent computer-based business simulation.

WVSU seniors Jacob Bulriss, Charles Griggs, Chase Henderson and Amiea Summers participated in the international competition as part of a Senior Business Seminar taught by Dr. Abainesh Mitiku, professor of management.

During the week of April 17 through April 23 the WVSU students’ company, known as C That Company earned the 36th best overall score performance for the week. At the time there were 5,315 teams from 276 colleges and universities from around the world participating in the Business Strategy Game. In addition, the students’ earnings per share placed 67th best in the competition for the week, and the value of their stock price was the 71st best in the competition for the week.

A second team of WVSU senior business students consisting of Faith Burdett, Stacy Mcghee, Jason Roth and Brooke Thaxton also placed in the top 100 in the business competition in the category of return on average equity. Competing as Halftime Athletics, the team tied for 75th place in the international business competition during the same week in April.

Competing in the Business Strategy Game, participating teams are assigned to operate an athletic footwear company that do not outsource their production to contract manufacturers but rather produce their shoes at company operated plants. Students have to base their decisions on sound business and economic principles to parallel the competitive operations of the real-world athletic footwear market.

The students who comprise each company are responsible for assessing market conditions, determining how to respond to the actions of competitors, forging a long-term direction and strategy for their company, forecasting upcoming sales volumes and making business decisions.