WVSU Student Group Named Chapter of the Year by National Broadcasting Society

The West Virginia State University (WVSU) student chapter of the National Broadcasting Society – Alpha Epsilon Rho (NBS-AERho) has been named the national Chapter of the Year by the organization for 2016-2017.

The WVSU chapter received the honor at the 75th annual national convention of NBS-AERho held March 21-26 in New York City.

It is the second time the WVSU student chapter has been recognized with the national Chapter of the Year award.

“This really speaks to the quality of community service activity, campus service activity, and media production activity that our chapter is involved with,” said Dr. Sherri Shafer, chair of the department of communications and media studies at WVSU and co-advisor to the campus chapter. “From serving as the Memory Walk volunteers, to sponsoring an Angel Tree child, to gathering flood relief supplies, and having a team for the University’s Cares Day, these are just a few of the things our students participate in.”

In addition to being named the Chapter of the Year, the WVSU chapter also was recognized with the Motivated Chapter of the Year award for community service, membership growth, scholarship fundraising and on and off campus activities.

Professor Kim Cobb, co-advisor to the WVSU campus chapter, was recognized with an honorable mention award for 2016-2017.

“These awards speak to the caliber of students we have in our chapter, as well as to Kim’s dedication as an advisor,” Shafer said.

Competing against larger schools from across the country, the WVSU student chapter has a history of success at the NBS-AERho awards. In addition to a number of individual awards to students through the years, the WVSU chapter received the 2008-2009 Rookie Chapter of the Year Award, the 2012-2013 Chapter of the Year award and the 2013 Community Service Project Campaign of the Year award.

The National Broadcasting Society – Alpha Epsilon Rho, is a student and professional society with more than 85 chapters on college, university, community college and high school campuses.

