WVSU President Named to National Council for Land-Grant Universities

West Virginia State University (WVSU) President Anthony L. Jenkins has been selected to serve on the Council of 1890 Universities Executive Committee of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU).

The APLU is a research, policy and advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening and advancing the work of public universities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

APLU’s Council of 1890 Universities, comprised of presidents and chancellors of APLU-member historically black land-grant universities, primarily addresses all matters pertaining to strengthening teaching, research and extension programs at these institutions. WVSU is one of 19 such universities in the nation.

“As president of West Virginia’s 1890 land-grant University, I am honored to serve on this important council,” Jenkins said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to further the mission of education, outreach and research not only here in West Virginia but throughout the nation.”

The purpose of the Council is to represent the interests of 1890 land-grant institutions while seeking to maintain, ensure and increase funding, to present a unified approach for presentation of views regarding these institutions, and to serve as a forum to share ideas and resources. The Council works with other 1890 associations in developing a comprehensive agenda regarding congressional and federal policies and programs impacting 1890 institutions.

With a membership of 237 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems and affiliated organizations, APLU’s agenda is built on the three pillars of increasing degree completion and academic success, advancing scientific research, and expanding engagement.