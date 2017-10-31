WVSU, New River CTC Announce Program to Promote Four-Year Degree Completion

West Virginia State University (WVSU) and New River Community and Technical College signed an agreement today allowing students who complete an associate degree a smoother transition to earning a bachelor’s degree.

Through the new Straight 2 STATE program, New River CTC students who earn an associate degree will be guaranteed admission into WVSU and into their selected major. In addition, all of their academic credits will transfer and be credited toward their degree.

The agreement becomes effective with the fall 2018 semester.

“I am honored to be partnering with President Washington and the New River CTC community. Through our partnership and this first of its kind program, WVSU and New River CTC are seeking to increase access and the number of students who earn a college education, decrease the time to earning a bachelor’s degree, and saving students’ time and money,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “Our program, through the power of partnerships, addresses another significant problem. While the majority of college freshmen in America today begin at two-year community colleges, all of their credits often do not transfer to four-year institutions. According to some studies, some students lose up to 90 percent of their credits when they transfer to a four-year institution. The Straight 2 STATE program will curtail that.”

“We are excited about this opportunity for our students, our communities and our institutions,” added New River CTC President Dr. L. Marshall Washington. “This is a new and clear path for New River CTC students to obtain their career goals and increase their earning potential by transitioning easily into WVSU’s four-year programs after completing their associate degrees.”

Dr. Paul L. Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, said, “West Virginia has a tremendous need for college graduates if we hope to attract new employers. The statistics don’t lie: Advanced degrees create more opportunities for promotion and higher salaries. We applaud programs that make it easier for West Virginia students to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree and beyond.”

Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical Education, said, “Students excited about learning and ready to pursue a new path for their lives should have every opportunity to do so within our state. We are thrilled when institutions come together like this to provide students with a clear and seamless path toward the future.”

New River CTC students must express interest and enroll in the Straight 2 STATE program by the end of their first semester. At the conclusion of their first semester, New River CTC students in the program will be paired with a WVSU advisor who will co-advise the student to facilitate a smooth transition into the University.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).