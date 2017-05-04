WVSU to Host Free Community Garden Workshop Series in Welch

West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service will host a series of workshops on community gardening May 9, 23 and June 6 at the Welch Armory in Welch, WV. The free workshops target community leaders, individuals and organizations hoping to start or expand community garden projects.

Workshops will cover the basics of garden layout and location, plant variety selection, pest management and additional topics in community garden creation and management. All experience levels are welcome.

“These workshops will be a great learning opportunity for community members interested in either launching, expanding or participating in community gardens and other smaller urban gardening initiatives,” said WVSU Extension Agent Annette Ericksen.

The full workshop schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 9, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Site Selection and Preparation

Tuesday, May 23, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Plant Selection and Growing Techniques; Container and Raised Bed Production

Tuesday, June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Insect and Disease Management

Registration is required by contacting Ericksen at (614) 271-3005 or annette.ericksen@wvstateu.edu. Funding for the workshop is provided by a USDA 1890 Capacity Building Grant. The Welch Armory is located at 600 Stewart Street in Welch.