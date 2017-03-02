WVSU to Host Business, Economic and Social Sciences Summit

The West Virginia State University (WVSU) College of Business and Social Sciences will host a Business, Economic and Social Sciences Summit March 6-8, 2017, at the University’s Erickson Alumni Center.

The theme for the 2017 summit is “Connecting Students to Leaders,” and will feature 17 speakers representing a variety of different professional fields over the course of the three-day event. The summit is free and open to the public.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, will serve as the keynote speaker for the summit, which will also feature Dave Hardy, the state’s revenue secretary. Other speakers represent various areas of expertise including small business development, financial services, law school, history, leadership and project management.

“The 2017 Business, Economics and Social Sciences Summit will provide an opportunity for students to hear from and connect with leaders from across the state of West Virginia,” said Dr. David Bejou, dean of the WVSU College of Business and Social Sciences. “The goal of the summit is to provide students with a wealth of information, to help them throughout their educational and professional careers.”

The summit will begin on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m. with an address by Hardy in the Erickson Alumni Center. Before being appointed revenue secretary for the state of West Virginia, Hardy served as a Kanawha County Commissioner in addition to being a practicing attorney.

On Tuesday, March 7, the summit will feature a full lineup of speakers beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with Warner’s keynote address at 5:30 p.m. Before being elected Secretary of State, Warner served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corp.

Wednesday, March 8, the summit will once again feature a full lineup of speakers beginning at 11 a.m. and concluding at 5:30 p.m. with an address by John Robertson, general manager of the Charleston Civic Center.

All summit activities will take place in the Erickson Alumni Center. For a complete lineup of speakers for the 2017 Business, Economic and Social Sciences Summit, click here.

For more information, contact Dr. David Bejou at (304) 766-3025 or dbejou@wvstateu.edu.

