WVSU 4-H Accepting Applications for Summer Camps

West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service is taking applications for its two 4-H camps, to be held in Kanawha County this summer. The free day camps focus on careers in the transportation industry and creative arts.

The National Summer Transportation Institute (NSTI) will take place June 5-16 on the University’s Institute campus and targets youth entering grades 6-8 in the fall of 2017. Statistics suggest that 1 in 7 careers in the U.S. is in the transportation industry, making it a viable career choice for youth.

“The NSTI camp offers kids an opportunity to explore the various career choices within the transportation industry and engage in a wide range of activities that are not only educational but enjoyable as well,” said Kelli Batch, assistant program director for WVSU Extension Service. “Students who enjoy science, math and technological innovations would certainly enjoy NSTI.”

Participants learn about all aspects of the transportation industry by hearing from industry experts, conducting hands-on experiments and touring various transportation-related sites throughout the Kanawha Valley.

The 4-H Performing and Creative Arts Summer Camp will take place July 19-21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Roosevelt Center in Charleston. The day camp is a low-key, non-competitive opportunity for youth ages 9-16. Participants select from a variety of tracks, where they learn from industry experts in a hands-on environment.

“With this camp, we want participants to be able to discover their creative passion and find their voice through arts instruction,” Batch said. “Whether their creative interests lie in performing arts or in culinary arts, they’ll learn by doing and put their skills to the test over the course of the program.”

Tracks include digital photography, videography, music production and culinary arts.

Additional information, including application packets, is available online at wvstateu.edu/summer. To learn more, contact Kelli Batch at (304) 766-4285 or kelli.batch@wvstateu.edu. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook and Twitter @WVStateU.