WVSBDC Staff Receive National Certification

Four West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) staff members recently received their certification as Historic Real Estate Finance Professionals from the National Development Council.

“The recently enacted West Virginia Historic Tax Credit that jumped from 10% to 25% is a game changer for small business creation in the Mountain State,” said Erika Bailey, State Director of the WV SBDC. “In addition to the increased tax credit, this certification will allow our coaches to further expand the real estate financing and deal structuring services we provide our clients.”

Among those certified in historic real estate financing include Debra Martin, Deputy Director of the WV SBDC, and Business Coaches Shannon Mitchell, Harold Patterson and Terry Cyfers who serve small businesses and clients in all 55 counties.

“As a redeveloper of historic properties, I look forward to working with the newly certified Historic Real Estate Development Finance Professionals,” said Tighe Bullock, Charleston Area Real Estate Developer and WV SBDC Advisory Board Member. “I believe that with creative financing mechanisms and the new 25% state historic tax credit, West Virginia can save its downtowns and grow small business.”

For over 35 years, the WV SBDC has remained the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in the Mountain State. As a key economic driver in the state, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses that enable overall growth, increased profitability and economic prosperity for West Virginia’s economy.