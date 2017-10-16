WVSBDC Offers Small Business Workshop in Franklin

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will offer a Business Fundamentals workshop 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 23, in Pendleton County. The workshop will be held in the Pendleton County Economic Development Authority building, 100 Thorn Creek Road, Franklin. Business Coach Lindsey Teets will lead the session.

To register, visit the WV SBDC website www.wvsbdc.com and click on “training calendar” or contact Lindsey Teets, 304-777-0914, Lindsey.M.Teets@wv.gov.

The course covers what entrepreneurs need to know to start a business in West Virginia. That includes practical basics such as getting a business license, identifying the market and writing a business plan that can build credibility with potential lenders.

There is a $35-per-person fee for the workshop. Attendees paying online should bring a copy of the online receipt to the training session.

The workshop is part of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) training and business coaching program Three Step Jump Start. The program helps small business owners receive the right information at the right time.

The three steps of the program are 1) watching the Three Step Jump Start video online at www.wvsbdc.com that explains the services provided by WV SBDC; 2) attending a Business Fundamentals workshop where entrepreneurs get information and tools to get started and 3) scheduling a meeting with a WV SBDC business coach.

The meetings are one-on-one between the entrepreneur and the WV SBDC business coach. The statewide network of WV SBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications that include exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management and marketing.

The WV SBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The WV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.