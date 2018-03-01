WVSBDC Offers Online Option for Business Fundamentals Workshop

Busy would-be entrepreneurs have a flexible option to learn the fundamentals of starting a business. An online version of the business fundamentals workshop is available from the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC).

To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click on the Training Calendar.

The participant will be able to start, stop and resume the workshop any time. With his or her unique login created during registration, the participant can access the workshop from any device with internet access, whether in the home, library or café.

The online workshop is designed specifically for people who are thinking of starting a business or have had a business for one year or less. The session is organized into two sections: planning and funding. Each section contains several short recorded presentations on the essentials for opening and operating a business. Key topics include why you need a business plan and how to write one, marketing, credit score, access to capital and more.

After the participant completes the workshop, WV SBDC will email the handy how-to guide “Going into Business.”

WV SBDC will continue its regular schedule of live real-time workshops led in person by business coaches. The statewide network of WV SBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications that include exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management and marketing.

Visitors to www.wvsbdc.com can click the Training Calendar and search by date or location to find upcoming in-person sessions.

After attending a workshop online or in person, the entrepreneur may want to take the next step by scheduling a meeting with a WV SBDC business coach. The confidential meetings are one-on-one between the entrepreneur and the WV SBDC business coach.