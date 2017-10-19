WVSBDC Offers No-Cost Small Business Workshop in Keyser

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will offer a Business Fundamentals workshop 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Mineral County. The workshop will be held in the Davis Conference Center, West Virginia University Potomac State College, 103 Fort Avenue, Keyser. Coach Lindsey Teets will lead the session.

The Nov. 8 workshop in Keyser is offered free to students and residents. The normal $35-per-person registration fee will be waived for this event, thanks to support from Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Potomac State College, and community sponsors. The free event will be limited to 40 participants per workshop in Keyser. Registration is required at least two days in advance to reserve a seat.

To register, visit the WV SBDC website www.wvsbdc.com and click on “training calendar” or contact Lindsey Teets, 304-777-0914, Lindsey.M.Teets@wv.gov.

The course covers what entrepreneurs need to know to start a business in West Virginia. That includes practical basics such as getting a business license, identifying the market and writing a business plan that can build credibility with potential lenders.

The workshop is part of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) training and business coaching program Three Step Jump Start. The program helps small business owners receive the right information at the right time.

The three steps of the program are 1) watching the Three Step Jump Start video online at www.wvsbdc.com that explains the services provided by WV SBDC; 2) attending a Business Fundamentals workshop where entrepreneurs get information and tools to get started and 3) scheduling a meeting with a WV SBDC business coach.

The meetings are one-on-one between the entrepreneur and the WV SBDC business coach. The statewide network of WV SBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications that include exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management and marketing.

The WV SBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The WV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.