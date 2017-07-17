WVSBDC Names Debbie Magyar as New Business Coach

Debbie Magyar joins the statewide network of business coaches under the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC), Director Erika Bailey announced today.

“Debbie has served the Appalachian Region for more than 25 years. She has worked in real estate investment, financial analysis and expansion planning for small and midsized businesses,” Bailey said. “As an entrepreneur herself, Debbie will be able to offer valuable insights and practical guidance to West Virginia’s small businesses.”

“Small businesses are major contributors to West Virginia’s economy,” Magyar said. “My goal is to support small business owners in West Virginia’s pro-small business environment to ultimately result in a thriving entrepreneurial climate for their success.”

Magyar graduated from the University of Kentucky and received her MBA from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She leads the WVSBDC offices in the West Virginia University’s Brickstreet Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Morgantown. The office serves small businesses in the surrounding counties of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.

As a business coach, Debbie will provide confidential, one-on-one consulting for businesses interested in improving or expanding. WVSBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications that include exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management and marketing.

As part of the West Virginia Development Office, the WVSBDC creates economic impact by offering entrepreneurs and small businesses cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance.

For more information on the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, visit www.wvsbdc.com.