WVSBDC Joins First National #SBDCDay

America’s SBDC is spearheading #SBDCDay, the first national campaign to celebrate the work of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). West Virginia’s SBDC is joining the effort.

#SBDCDay is March 22, the same date that the Small Business Development Center Act of 1977 was introduced. America’s SBDC chose that date for the first #SBDCDay to unite the country’s nearly 1,000 SBDCs with the hundreds of thousands of small businesses the centers have served. The day will feature virtual celebrations, along with real-time social media feeds and updates on SBDC events, success stories and notable impacts throughout the day.

“The West Virginia SBDC plans to join the #SBDCDay celebration by sharing facts, stats and stories about small businesses in our state,” said West Virginia SBDC State Director Erika Bailey. “The campaign will be most active on social media, so be sure to look for the #SBDCDay hashtag.”

#SBDCDay highlights the success of small businesses, the part SBDCs have played in that success and the positive impact that SBDCs and their small business clients have had on the nation’s economy.

“SBDC clients see an average job growth of 15.5 percent versus the national job growth average of just 1.9 percent. There is no denying the impact SBDCs have on the success of the small businesses in their communities and their local economies. Congratulations to all SBDCs,” said Charles “Tee” Rowe, America’s SBDC President & CEO.

“The WVSBDC provides training and one-on-one coaching for businesses at every step, from concept, to startup to growth,” WVSBDC Director Bailey said. “Our primary function is to be a resource to existing businesses that want to become more innovative, competitive and successful.”

Every five years, federal law requires SBDC programs to undergo rigorous review to continue eligibility and funding. The reviews ensure high quality standards, management strength, financial accountability and economic impact. The WVSBDC earned renewal of its national accreditation in 2016.

The WVSBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The WVSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.

For more information, call the WVSBDC Business Ask Me! Line at 888-982-7232 or visit www.wvsbdc.com.