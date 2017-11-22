WVSBDC Coaches Assist Winners of Inaugural West Virginia Good Jobs Business Plan Competition

The inaugural West Virginia Good Jobs Conference wrapped up earlier this month at Tamarack in Beckley with the announcement of the winners of the West Virginia Good Jobs Business Plan Competition. Most of the finalists and winners received assistance from West Virginia Small Business Development Center coaches.

The first-place winners by category are:

Community Impact, Stages Music School, Princeton

STEM, Solar Wind Storage, Morgantown

Lifestyle and Innovation, Homeward Bound Books, Charleston

Manufacturing, Elevate Elixirs, Huntington

Natural Resource, Roadside Farms, Welch

The 15 semi-finalists each took home of a minimum of $2,000, a polished business plan and a network of valuable business connections. The winners in the five competitive categories were awarded top prizes of $10,000 each.

Strong Mountain Communities, a branch of Coalfield Development, launched the Good Jobs Business Plan Competition in July. More than 90 West Virginia-based businesses entered. The contestants were expected to work with a coach to develop a feasibility study for their business and to “pitch” their business to a panel of judges.

“We wanted the contestants to be prepared for what it takes to successfully develop and operate a business, so we reached out to Erika Bailey, the director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center,” said Jina Belcher, Director of Business Development, Coalfield Development. “The WV SBDC stepped up to the challenge. Eleven business coaches worked with 20 contestants.”

Of the 15 contestants advancing to the final round, seven had been counseled by WV SBDC business coaches. Of the five top category winners, three had been advised by WV SBDC coaches.

Mary Hott, WV SBDC business coach based in Martinsburg, advised Community Impact category winner Stages Music School, and STEM winner Solar Wind Storage. Lindsey Teets, WV SBDC business coach based in Moorefield, advised Lifestyle and Innovation Winner Homeward Bound Books.

For more information about WV SBDC services, visit www.wvsbdc.com.