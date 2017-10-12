WVSBDC Celebrates 35 Years of Service to State’s Small Businesses

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) celebrated its 35th anniversary Wednesday, October 11, 2017. The event was attended by the WV SBDC Advisory Board, business coaches, elected officials and business leaders from around the state.

“A lot has changed in 35 years, but one thing you can count on to remain constant is the importance of small businesses to West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Our entrepreneurs and the jobs their small businesses create are key parts of our economy.”

“Over the years, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center has provided valuable support to the small businesses it serves,” said Secretary of Commerce H. Wood Thrasher. “So far this year alone, it has helped launch 82 new businesses, created or retained more than 620 jobs and helped businesses access more than $21 million.”

During the previous 10 years, WV SBDC has worked with 24,130 clients, provided consulting to 13,814 clients and has been instrumental in a capital infusion of more than $209 million.

“WV SBDC has the services to help businesses at every stage, from someone with a good idea who wants to get started, to an owner who wants to sustain and improve his or her business, to an established company ready to grow to the next level,” said WV SBDC Director Erika Bailey. “I’m proud to be part of the team that helps West Virginia businesses succeed, move our economy forward and support our local communities.”

The WV SBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The WV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.

For more information on the West Virginia Small Business Development Center’s resources and services, visit www.wvsbdc.com or call (888) WVA-SBDC.