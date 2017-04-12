WVSBDC Announces Free Workshops Statewide to Celebrate National Small Business Week

Get in the entrepreneurial spirit during National Small Business Week with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC). The WVSBDC plans to celebrate by presenting free workshops on business fundamentals across the state, May 1 and 2.

National Small Business Week 2017 takes place April 30 through May 6.

“The week highlights the big impact that small businesses have across the nation,” said WVSBDC State Director Erika Bailey. “West Virginia values our small businesses all year round. National Small Business Week is an opportunity to show our appreciation by encouraging and training our up-and-coming entrepreneurs.”

The WVSBDC will waive the standard $35 fee for its workshops on business fundamentals. Led by WVSBDC business coaches, the workshops are designed for startups and businesses in operation for less than one year. The sessions cover practical basics such as getting a business license, identifying the market and writing a business plan that can build credibility with potential lenders.

After completing the workshop, prospective business owners may schedule a meeting with the WVSBDC for one-on-one coaching sessions. The coaching sessions are confidential and provided at no charge. The statewide network of WVSBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications that include exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management and marketing.

To register for a free workshop or to view all workshop offerings, visit wvsbdc.com and click on Training Calendar.

Monday, May 1

Ohio County: 10 a.m. – noon, West Virginia Northern Community College B&O Building Room 405, 1704 Market Street, Wheeling, Coach Donna Schramm.

Wyoming County: 10 a.m. – noon, 506A River Road, Pineville, Coach Harold Patterson.

Hardy County: Noon – 2 p.m., NewBiz Launchpad,135 West Main Street, Wardensville, Coach Lindsey Teets.

Hardy County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., 151 R C Byrd Industrial Park Road – Suite 2, Moorefield, Coach Beth Ludewig.

Jefferson County: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Jefferson County Public Services Building, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Suite 4, Kearneysville, Coach Matt Coffey.

Pleasants County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Conference Room, St. Marys Public Library, 101 Lafayette St., St. Marys, Coach Marsa Myers.

Tuesday, May 2

Berkeley County: 9:30 a.m. – noon, Blue Ridge Community & Technical College Main Campus, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg, Coach Mary Hott.

Marion County: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Robert H. Mollohan Research Center, 1000 Galliher Drive, Room 234, Fairmont, Coach Todd Crump.

Mercer County: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., 530 Raleigh Street, Bluefield, Coach Harold Patterson.

Kanawha County: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1116 Smith St., Charleston, Coach Terry Cyfers.

Logan County: 10 a.m. – noon, 2900 Dempsey Branch Rd., Mount Gay, Coach Matthew Cummings.

Nicholas County: 10 a.m. – noon, Workforce Building, 830 Northside Drive, Suite 144, Summersville, Coach Shannon Mitchell.

Preston County: 10 a.m. – noon, Preston County Economic Development Authority office, 330 E. Main Street, suite 100, Kingwood, Coach Sharon Stratton.

Putnam County: 10 a.m. – noon, City National Bank, 39 Raymond Peak Way, Hurricane, Coach Doug Spaulding.

Upshur County: 10 a.m. – noon, Upshur County Economic Development Authority, 30 East Main St, Buckhannon, Coach Susannah Higgins.

The WVSBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering entrepreneurs and small businesses cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance. The WVSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network