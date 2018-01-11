WVNCC to Host Monthly Lifestyle and Nutrition Series

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) will offer the third class in a 10-month series focusing on lifestyle and nutrition on Thursday, January 18, 2018. The class topic, Sugar, Stress and Cravings, will take place on their Wheeling Campus as part of their Community Education Program, which are open to the public. The class will run from 6-7 p.m. and is $15 per session.

Classes are taught by Certified Nutrition Health Coach Lori McGlumphy. During the January class McGlumphy will discuss how sugar can be contributing to many health issues we face, such as weight gain and diabetes. And how to curb those sweet cravings. Stress also contributes to our unhealthy food choices, lack of exercise, and moods.

Upcoming topics following January’s class will include weight loss, food sensitives, supermarket shopping, lifestyle changes and more.

The classes will be held in the B&O Building at 1704 Market Street in Wheeling, Room 405. For more information or to register contact Darryl Clausell at 304-214-8969 or at dclausell@wvncc.edu

