WVNCC to Host Job Fair on Weirton Campus

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) will host a job fair on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on their Weirton Campus in partnership with the American Job Center and the WorkForce West Virginia Career Center. The job fair is open to the public and is free to attend. Currently 16 companies are registered to be on hand for the event and more are expected to attend.

The Weirton Job Fair is designed to connect employers with candidates seeking seasonal, full or part-time work and internship opportunities. Potential candidates should dress professionally and have plenty of resumes available to distribute to the participating employers.

Employers currently registered to attend the event are Bidell Gas Compression, Inc., GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance, Northern Correctional Facility, Integrative Staffing Group, Equipment Transport LLC, Drivers Connection, Troy Group Inc., FedEx Ground, First National Bank, Weirton Medical Center, Change Inc., Pietro Fiorentini USA, Inc., Mancan, Williams Lea Tag, IC Care LLC, People Ready, A True Blue Company and more.

“West Virginia Northern Community College strives to help students achieve both academic and career goals,” commented Manager of Campus Operations in Weirton, Lisa Soly. “Partnering with the American Job Center provides an opportunity to bring more employers on campus. We welcome the community to join us in learning more about employment opportunities in the local area.”

The job fair will be located at 150 Park Ave., Weirton, W. Va. For more information contact Rebecca Raspperry at r1raspperry@gmail.com.