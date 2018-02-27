WVNCC to Host Career and Transfer Fair

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) will host a Career and Transfer Fair on their Wheeling Campus on Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event is open to WVNCC students and area residents seeking employment and to provide information to students who want to transfer to a four-year institution. The free event is open to the public.

Currently 22 companies will be on hand for people seeking employment opportunities. Potential candidates should dress professionally and have plenty of resumes available to distribute to the participating employers. Some companies attending include Williams Lea Tag, AT&T, WesBanco, Coleman Professional Services, Troy Group, Inc., Washington Health System, Integrative Staffing Group, Crittenton Services, Wexford Health Services, United Hospital Services and more.

In addition to employers, local colleges and universities will be present for those who want to continue their education. Higher Education institutions that are currently signed up to attend include Bethany College, Ohio University Eastern, Wheeling Jesuit University, West Virginia University at Parkersburg, Robert Morris University and more.

For a complete list of employers and higher education institutions attending visit www.wvncc.edu. For more information, contact Tami Becker, director, student services, at 304-214-8946, or Lisa Soly, manager of campus operations, at 304-723-7515.

West Virginia Northern Community College is a two-year comprehensive community college offering transfer degrees and programs in the Liberal Arts, Career-Technical and Community and Continuing Education on three campuses in the northern panhandle.