WVNCC Club Helps Keep Homeless in Wheeling Warm this Winter

The Students Caring About Regional Social Issues (SCARSI) Club at West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) recently presented the Greater Wheeling Homeless Coalition and Youth Services System Winter Freeze Shelter in Wheeling with money and items such as hats, socks, gloves and more to help keep area residents without a home warm this winter.

The SCARSI Club collected clothing donations from staff, faculty, students, a local retailer and also held a free popcorn day in exchange for monetary donations for the area organizations.

Tammy Krause, director of development for the Youth Services System Freeze Shelter, commented, “The SCARSI Club’s donation will help care for the most vulnerable members of our community. On behalf of the Winter Freeze Shelter guests, I would like to extend a gracious thank you to the SCARSI club members. Their dedication to bring awareness to the community is truly a blessing.”

Program Director of the Greater Wheeling Homeless Coalition, Jordan Harris added, “Over the past twenty years, the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless has worked closely with WVNCC to dovetail our successful housing programs with the opportunity for higher education. Partnerships like ours strengthens the individual’s opportunity for long term success through education, provides an understanding of the issues of poverty and housing scarcity among students, and offers the community an opportunity to witness collaborative grass roots solutions.”

