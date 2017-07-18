Woodcraft Promotes Ryan Knost to Chief Information Officer

President Jody Garrett has announced the promotion of Ryan Knost to the position of chief information officer for Woodcraft Supply, LLC.

“In his new role, Ryan will be an integral part of the Woodcraft Leadership Team and will set Woodcraft’s technology strategies and implement the technologies necessary to drive those strategies.” Garrett said. “Certainly Ryan’s leadership in the technology area will allow Woodcraft to enjoy continued success, but I’m most excited about using technology to improve Woodcraft’s customer experience.”

Knost joined Woodcraft’s Internet Marketing Team as web programmer in 2011. In this capacity, he was responsible for modernizing many aspects of Woodcraft.com and its supporting applications, most notably, a full site redesign. In 2013, as part of an internal restructuring plan, Knost was promoted to director of business applications and technology. As director, Ryan has been responsible for multiple system implementations, ranging from ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) to ecommerce and is currently leading the Retail Point of Sale system implementation.

“It’s great to have employees like Ryan who are able to step up and take on bigger and increasingly complex challenges, like those presented in the ever changing digital world,” Garrett said.

Knost has been a Parkersburg area resident for most of his life and graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He and his wife Katelyn, a software developer for Woodcraft, have been married for five years and stay busy with two young children. In his free time, Knost enjoys many outdoor activities with his family, most recently travel soccer.

To learn more about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit www.woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit www.woodcraftfranchise.com or email woodcraftfranchise@woodcraft.com.