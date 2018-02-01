Women’s Heart Health Topic Community Seminar

February is National Women’s Heart Health Month. WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center and the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center Eastern Division will sponsor a community mini-medical school program on women’s heart health.

The seminar titled A Heart to Heart About Women’s Heart Disease will be held on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center on the Berkeley Medical Center campus.

Guest speaker Internist Cathy Funk, M.D. will identify the risk factors of heart disease in women and discuss what options are available locally to help women get heart healthy. She will be joined by Cardiologists Don Mishra, M.D. and Farrukh Jalisi, M.D. representing WVU Heart & Vascular Institute in Martinsburg.

Registration for the mini-medical school program and the Eastern Pylons History of Medicine lecture begins at 6:15 p.m. This month’s pylon lecture, History of Hippocrates, will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring William Ramsey, M.D., associate vice president for coordination and logistics/chief collaboration officer, WVU Medicine in Morgantown. The mini-medical school program will follow at 7 p.m.

The mini-medical school program is being offered free to the public as a community service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Health Sciences Center Eastern Division. The pylon lecture series has been made possible in part by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.