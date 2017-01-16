Women’s Giving Circle Awards Grant to Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia

The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia recently awarded a $2500 grant to Girls on the Run (GOTR) of North Central West Virginia, a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade. Program participants develop their confidence, learn about building healthy relationships and participate in a community service project while becoming physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5k. The Women’s Giving Circle is committed to building a community of thoughtful women philanthropists and to creating a legacy to address the needs of women and girls in North Central West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the Women’s Giving Circle, which will provide financial assistance for girls in Taylor County to participate in the GOTR program,” said Laurie Abildso, Executive Director of GOTR of North Central West Virginia. “We recently expanded our territory and are excited to welcome Taylor County to our GOTR family. This grant will help us reach all interested girls, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”

GOTR of North Central West Virginia impacts the lives of over 600 girls each year. Programs are held at participating schools in the following counties: Barbour, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, and Wetzel. Through the support of generous grantors like the Women’s Giving Circle, sponsors and individual donors, scholarships are provided to nearly 40 percent of program participants. With the help of the Women’s Giving Circle, GOTR of North Central West Virginia looks forward to continuing to grow and inspire more girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Spring 2017 program registration opens on January 9, 2017. The season begins the week of March 6, and concludes with the celebratory MedExpress GOTR of North Central West Virginia 5K on May 21. More info: www.gotrncwv.org.