Women’s Giving Circle Awards Grant to Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia

The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia recently awarded a $3000 grant to Girls on the Run (GOTR) of North Central West Virginia, a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd through 8th grade. Program participants develop their confidence, learn about building healthy relationships and participate in a community service project while becoming physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5K. The Women’s Giving Circle is committed to building a community of thoughtful women philanthropists and to creating a legacy to address the needs of women and girls in North Central West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to once again receive this funding from the Women’s Giving Circle, which will provide financial assistance for girls in need to participate in the program,” said Laurie Abildso, Executive Director of GOTR of North Central West Virginia. “Through the support of grantors like the Women’s Giving Circle, we can offer our program on a sliding fee scale, so no girl is turned away.”

GOTR of North Central West Virginia impacts the lives of over 700 girls each year. Programs are held at participating schools in the following counties: Barbour, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, and Wetzel. Through the support of generous grantors like the Women’s Giving Circle, sponsors and individual donors, scholarships are provided to over 50% percent of program participants. With the help of the Women’s Giving Circle, GOTR of North Central West Virginia looks forward to continuing to grow and inspire more girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Spring 2018 program registration opens on January 17, 2018. The season begins the week of March 5, and concludes with the celebratory MedExpress GOTR of North Central West Virginia 5K on May 26. More info: www.gotrncwv.org.