Women’s Economic, Leadership Group Hosts Charleston Event

Women for Economic and Leadership Development (WELD) will host its first event in Charleston tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 11 to introduce the community, particularly career-minded women and women business owners, to its mission, networking opportunities and unique economic and leadership programs. About 125 people are scheduled to attend.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will speak briefly before Frances B. Henry, Fifth Third Bank president of the Central Ohio market, shares her story in what she calls “Building on Strengths and Staying Strong … while Sharing.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the power of WELD programming and connections; learn about the economic and community benefits that a local WELD chapter would create; and will play a pivotal role in the community’s decision whether to establish a WELD chapter in Charleston.

WELD is a national, nonprofit 501(c)(3) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Its mission is to develop and advance women’s leadership to strengthen the economic prosperity of the communities it serves.

WHAT: WELD – Charleston Launch Event (Registration is $30)

WHEN: Wednesday, October 11

Networking begins at 5:30 p.m.; Program begins at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Holiday Inn Charleston Conference Center

400 2nd Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25303

Media representatives are welcome to attend. Contact Barb Smoot at 614-582-2856 for questions, or to schedule interviews with WELD’s local committee representatives.