Wild, Wonderful West Virginia Announces 101 Unique Places To Dine

Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby today announced the latest edition of the “101 Unique Places to Dine” pocket guide at Black Bear Burritos in Morgantown.

The “101 Unique Places to Dine” guide highlights 101 distinctive and delicious culinary destinations around the state, as voted by the public. The 3rd edition of the dining guide organizes the winning establishments by region and includes a list of West Virginia culinary events and local craft drink pairing suggestions. A complete list can also be found at www.GoToWV.com/101.

“We’re spreading the word that West Virginia has some of the finest culinary artists on the East Coast,” Commissioner Ruby said. “West Virginians don’t have to leave the state to find an authentic and delicious dining experience, and I know visitors will be blown away by what our growing community of unique restaurants has to offer.”

The guide is produced every two years, with the public providing both the nominations and votes. To be eligible, restaurants must be located in West Virginia. National chains were not eligible unless the first location is in West Virginia, and only the original location was eligible.

Following the conference, experience more Real. Mountain Flavor at the Cast Iron Cook-Off at the Winter Blues North Farmer’s Market. The region’s premier gourmet culinary competition challenges West Virginia’s finest chefs to re-interpret traditional recipes in cast-iron cookware using farm-to-table ingredients. Chefs will have a chance to shop for ingredients at the Farmer’s Market and then prepare a meal for a chance at the title of Grand Champion. The cook off starts at 4 p.m. at Ruby Community Center in Mylan Park and is sponsored by the Collaborative for the 21st Century Appalachia.

Area restaurants included in the guide:

34:ATE (Williamson)

Rocco’s Ristorante Pizzeria (Ceredo)

Morrison’s Drive Inn (Logan)

Hot Cup Coffee (Logan)

Chirico’s Ristorante & Fine Catering (Logan)

Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes (St. Albans)

Fat Patty’s (Huntington)

Black Sheep Burrito & Brews (Charleston)

Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)

Bluegrass Kitchen (Charleston)

Fazio’s Italian Restaurant (Charleston)

Fireside Grille (Hurricane)

Lola’s Pizza (Charleston)

Mountain Pie Company (Hurricane)

Diehl’s Restaurant (Nitro)

Chin’s Restaurant (Charleston)

Ridge View BBQ (Dunbar)

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House (Huntington)

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille (Charleston)

The Bridge Road Bistro (Charleston)

Olive Tree & Catering (South Charleston)

Bridge Café & Bistro (Hurricane)

Tidewater Grill (Charleston)

21 at the Frederick (Huntington)

Island Teriyaki (Hurricane)

Midway Drive-In (Huntington)

Tricky Fish (Charleston)

Shucker’s (St. Albans)

Soho’s Italian Restaurant (Charleston)

The Italian Grille & Deli (Hurricane)

La Famiglia (Huntington)

Ichiban (Charleston)

Fairplain Yacht Club (Ripley)

Crabby Patti’s (Ripley)

Pizzas & Cream (Nebo)

Cafe Cimino Country Inn (Sutton)

To order your pocket guide, call 800-CALL WVA or visit GoToWV.com.