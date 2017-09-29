Wheeling’s Figaretti’s Restaurant Named Best Italian Restaurant in West Virginia

The West Virginia Tourism Office today celebrates Figaretti’s Restaurant in Wheeling for being named the best Italian restaurant in West Virginia by Lovefood.com. The title is a result of Lovefood’s curated list of the best Italian restaurants in every state.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Figaretti’s Restaurant on this accomplishment,” said West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “West Virginia has a strong culinary scene that offers a mix of fine dining and local eats — all serving authentic, local flavors. Our restaurants help bring residents and visitors, together, and are an important part of our state’s tourism industry.”

The article, featured on msn.com, highlights Figaretti’s rich history and third generation family charm, and touts its 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor. To read the article its entirety, click here.