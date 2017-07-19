Wheeling Hospital Establishes New Scholarships for West Liberty University Physician Assistant Students

Wheeling Hospital has established a new opportunity for students enrolled in the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program at West Liberty University by offering two scholarships. These awards were presented for the first time this summer to second year students Jillian Laslo and Jon-Michael Brunner.

“We are grateful to Wheeling Hospital and its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelo Georges for creating this opportunity for our students. The award offers much more than scholarship funds, it provides a meaningful career opportunity,” said Program Director Bill Childers who leads the PA program at WLU.

The scholarship covers in-state tuition for the second year and includes an employment opportunity for each student to work at Wheeling Hospital after graduation for a period of two-years.

Jillian Laslo, Shadyside, Ohio, earned a biology degree from WLU in 2016 and began her undergraduate degree as a pre-med major. It was during her sophomore year that she discovered she wanted to become a physician assistant after commencement.

“My interest in becoming a physician assistant was sparked through personal experience and watching family interaction with healthcare providers. I always appreciated what the PAs did for their patients, spending more time with them and communicating complex information in a simple and concise way. With my passion for science and human interaction, I knew that I would enjoy the patient interaction. I am so grateful to Wheeling Hospital for this scholarship and career opportunity,” said Laslo.

Jon-Michael Brunner, Wheeling, also earned his bachelor’s in Exercise Physiology at WLU in 2015. It was around commencement time that he decided to apply to PA school.

“Orthopedics and pediatrics are my interest at the moment. The combination of a small class size, knowledgeable faculty, and welcoming community all make this a special program. The Wheeling Hospital award is a great scholarship for me. I get to stay close to home when I graduate and give back to some of the people that helped me along the way,” said Brunner.

The PA program at WLU began in summer 2012 and offers students a 24-month, year round program of study housed at the newly constructed Campbell Hall of Health Sciences. Fully accredited, it is just one of several health sciences major offered by WLU’s College of Sciences. For complete information, please call 304.336.5098.