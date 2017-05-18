Weston | Robertson Announces New Partnership

Weston | Robertson, a Huntington based law firm, announces its new partnership with the addition of partner Connor Robertson. Robertson, a Winfield native, has been with Weston Law Firm since 2013 and takes on a wide variety of cases, with a special focus on criminal defense and personal injury cases.

Weston | Robertson has been involved in a number of high-profile cases throughout the state of West Virginia, racking up victories in both state and federal courts, as well as appellate courts. Richard Weston, who founded The Weston Law Office in 2006, says, “ I told Connor when he started that he would become a partner when I couldn’t afford for him to leave. It gives me a lot of satisfaction to see him do that before even I thought he would.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to partner with Rich to form Weston | Robertson,” says Robertson. “This partnership is credited to the hard work, dedication and ultimate success we have reached for our clients in the past and I expect even greater things for our future.”

Weston | Robertson is located in downtown Huntington, West Virginia and serves clients in and around Huntington, Shoals, Lavalette, Kenova, East Lynn, Ceredo, Barboursville, Milton Cabell County and Wayne County and throughout the state. More information can be found at www.WestRob.com.