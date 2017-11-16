West Virginia’s ON TRAC Revitalization Program Now Accepting New Community Member Applications

The West Virginia ON TRAC (Organization and Training for Revitalization and Capacity) program is now accepting new community applications. A program of the West Virginia Development Office, ON TRAC helps towns with community improvement and development.

Before applying, community representatives must attend the free application and introductory workshop. The mandatory workshop provides techniques to help communities successfully apply for one of the few available seats in the ON TRAC program.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, December 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Days Inn and Conference Center in Sutton To register visit, www.ontracworkshoptickets.eventbrite.com .

ON TRAC is designed to help communities boost economic growth with evaluation, education and networking resources. Communities selected for ON TRAC will receive training in downtown or neighborhood revitalization, an assessment of strengths and weaknesses, access to an online library of databases and resources, action-planning services, telephone consultation, scholarship and grant information, and technical design visits.

ON TRAC was created by Main Street West Virginia and communities must participate in ON TRAC for two years before applying to become an accredited Main Street community. Currently there are 13 accredited Main Street Communities and 11 ON TRAC Communities in West Virginia.

Main Street West Virginia, a program of the West Virginia Development Office, focuses on economic revitalization of historic commercial districts by providing technical services, design assistance, and continuous training of board/committee members and program managers using the National Main Street Center’s Four-Point Approach®. The Four-Point Approach includes comprehensive work in organization, promotion, design and economic restructuring.