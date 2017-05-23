West Virginia’s Premier Running Camps Grow for Summer 2017

Camp River Runners Summer Youth Run Camps are back, bigger, and better for 2017. New is our overnight High School Camp July 16-19. We continue our Middle School Day Camp July 10-13 and High School Day Camp July 13-15. The camps focus on the joy and play of running, skill development, building endurance safely, drills and supplemental exercises to stay injury free, and how to eat like a champion.

Camps are hosted by Freedom’s Run, who organize the largest races in the state and invite runners from all over the country to take in the rich scenery and history of our region. Camp River Runners provide the youth with the opportunity to explore these beautiful trails and National Parks with runners from other schools and states. The camps tailor the activity for both beginning and experienced runners and give all the feeling of learning and growing.

The campers will explore some of best of the regional trail runs of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and the C&O Canal. Between runs and drills, campers will get to hear from some of the most prominent names in the running and exercise science community – Dr. Mark Cucuzzella and Meg Waldron. Overnight campers will stay and eat on the Shepherd University Campus giving a mini college experience as well as sunrise group run through Antietam National Battlefield and canoe trip on the Shenandoah River.

Dr. Mark Cucuzzella has been a competitive runner and educator for over 30 years and his innovative work and story has been featured in the New York Times, NPR, Outside Magazine, Running Times, Runners World, Air Force Times, the Washington Post, JAMA, Blue Ridge Outdoors, and other medical and media outlets.

A teammate of Mark’s at University of Virginia, Meg Waldron, has her MS in Sport Psychology and is a mental performance coach. As a high school All American she ran the fastest 800m split for a high school girl in Penn Relays history. While teaching and coaching in Philadelphia, Meg’s middle school teams medaled numerous times at Penn Relays, and she started You Go Girls a girls’ empowerment running program. With a highly successful running career, and a staff member of Nike Running Camps for 20 years, Meg will provide essential skills needed for these young runners to stay healthy and happy in the sport both physically and psychologically.

Located just 65 miles from the Baltimore and Washington, DC region, these camps are close to major airports and affordable pricing to allow runners from all over the country to participate in this incredible experience, in beautiful Shepherdstown, WV.

For local runners, day camps will also be provided at Morgan Academy for middle school students, July 10 – 13, and High School students, July 13 – 15. For more information contact Katie@freedomsrun.org or visit http://freedomsrun.org/YouthPrograms.aspx for more details and to register.