West Virginia’s Largest Indoor Shooting Range Opening in Morgantown

Defense in Depth (DID) is a 19,000+ square foot, $10 million, state-of-the-art shooting, safety training and retail firearms facility. The construction phase is nearly complete and the facility is scheduled to open around Thanksgiving in the Sabraton area of Morgantown.

This new, high-tech shooting range facility has sixteen, 25-yard shooting lanes with private, bullet-proof stall barriers. The new space is a complete entertainment and shooting experience with state-of-the-art ventilation equipment and sound reduction technology that provides a safe, clean environment for customers. Advanced, user-friendly digital controls allow shooters to safely and easily choose their shooting distance and targets.

DID will be one of only two ranges in the entire United States to utilize the latest in shooting range simulation technology for live fire exercises, classroom training and entertainment. Simulator users will be able to choose scenarios varying from home invasion to zombie attacks.

“There really is nothing like this within 200 miles of Morgantown, or the entire East Coast of the United States for that matter,” said Retail Manager and Director of Training, Lew Soccorsi. “With over 800 simulator scenarios, there is something for everyone. Our live-fire simulators allow users to fire live rounds at a video projection target. Customers can compete against other live-fire users in the range or beat their own high scores.”

The DID firearm rental selection and retail store will be the most comprehensive in the state with 5,000 square feet in retail space and more than $1 million of inventory. Individuals thinking about purchasing a new firearm will even be able to test a variety of firearms through the rental program before buying the one that is right for them.

“Our aim is to take the intimidation factor out of guns,” said DID Director of Operations, Josh Zerkel. “We designed DID to promote firearms safety, to enhance marksmanship skills of those participating in the shooting sports, and to educate the general public about firearms and their historic context in the United States.”

As the Director of Training, Soccorsi plans to bring a diverse assortment of courses to the DID Training Academy, including gun safety and response to emergency situations. Currently, DID is hiring 20 to 25 employees who will support everything from the range itself, to the Training Academy, to the retail space. Individuals interested in applying for a position at DID should submit their resumes online at defenseindepth.pro/careers.

The facility will be open seven days a week to the public and DID members. Memberships come with a multitude of benefits like free range use, lane reservations and Training Academy discounts. A limited number of pre-opening membership spots are available at a discounted rate, including the individual membership, which is currently marked down from $149.95 to $49.95, and the corporate membership, which is marked down from $499.95 to $249.95. Shooting lane rentals for public walk-ins will cost $19.95 per hour.