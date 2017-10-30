West Virginia UK Alumni Club Announced

University of Kentucky alumni living in West Virginia are pleased to announce the formation of the West Virginia UK Alumni Club. The club is seeking both alumni members and friends of the University throughout West Virginia.

We want to promote the best interests and welfare of the University of Kentucky and its services to the people of West Virginia as well as create closer bonds of fellowship among our alumni and supporters.

Several events will be held in the Charleston and Huntington areas. A UK Football game watch party is being planned for the month of November. Also in November, we will be announcing several UK Basketball game watch parties for the upcoming season.

A Kentucky Derby party will be held on May 5 and attendees will be encouraged to come in full Derby attire, including hats and roses. Details on this event will be made available after the first of the year.

If you would like more information about the club or are interested in attending any of our events, contact West Virginia UK Alumni Club President Jason Webb at jason@cawv.com or visit our Facebook page for more information.