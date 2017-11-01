West Virginia Tourism Office Recognizes 2017 Stars of the Industry

This year’s Stars of the Industry recipients were recognized Monday evening during the 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia.

The awards recognize standout organizations and individuals who have promoted the many wild, wonderful destinations throughout the state and whose hard work has encouraged development of the tourism industry in West Virginia.

“The annual Stars of the Industry Awards allow us to recognize our industry partners across the state for their achievements in advertising, marketing and public relations, as well as their contributions to the tourism industry in West Virginia,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “We had a lot of great submissions this year, but at the end of the day, the thing I love most about West Virginia tourism’s industry is the passion that lies within our partners. Everyone is working to make West Virginia a better place and to share our state’s great story, and that merits celebration. Congratulations to all of this year’s award recipients.”

Marketing/Public Relations Categories

Best Broadcast: Fly Rod Chronicles — Curtis Fleming

Best Overall Advertising Campaign: New River Gorge CVB

Best Overall Marketing Campaign: Hardy County CVB

Best Print Article: Charleston CVB — “Why you should visit Charleston, West Virginia”

Best Print/Photography Layout: Blue Ridge Country Magazine

Best Social Media: The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences

Best Website: Greenbrier County CVB

Industry Recognition

Spirit of West Virginia: Smooth Ambler Spirits

Mountain State Award: Bridge Day

WV Community Tourism Development Award: Coal River Group

The Oshel Craigo Lifetime Achievement Award: Donna Briggs

Tourism Professional of the Year: Kara Dense

Governor’s Award for Regional Cooperation: Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

The West Virginia Tourism Office, in collaboration with the West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus and the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association, hosted the 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism Oct. 29-31, 2017 at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia.