West Virginia Tourism Office Announces Foliage Report and Featured #AlmostHeaven Road Trip

The West Virginia Tourism Office, in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, today announces the second fall foliage report and featured #AlmostHeaven fall road trip of the season.

Together, these agencies are working to promote the best of fall in West Virginia, as well as extend the average length of stay among travelers by better connecting attractions and destinations through featured regional road trips and itineraries.

Fall Foliage Update

Higher elevations (above 3,200 feet) should offer good viewing opportunities for the weekend. Colors are advancing down to the valleys and are progressing on schedule.

In Pocahontas County, the following areas should be at 70 percent peak: U.S. Forest Service Road 44 from Durbin to Glady along with County Route 17 from Thornwood to Wymer. Colors along Cheat Mountain as seen from W.Va. Route 66 should offer good viewing, as well as Snowshoe Mountain and the area around Mace.

In Randolph County, the following areas should be at 65 percent peak: U.S. 250 from Huttonsville to Durbin across Cheat Mountain, as well as Gandy Creek Road from Harman to the Sinks of Gandy and the Laurel Creek Wilderness. Maple, ashes, birches and beeches should be at full color.

Featured #AlmostHeaven Road Trip: Cheat Mountain

With elevations over 4,000 feet and traversing the length of Randolph County to the Pocahontas County line, Cheat Mountain offers spectacular color this time of year. Remote and beautiful, much of the mountain lies within the Monongahela National Forest.

Start your leaf-peeping journey on the rails. Hop aboard the Cheat Mountain Salamander or the Durbin Rocket, which depart from the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad’s Elkins Depot, and enjoy a relaxing trip through the mountains.

Enjoy first-class accommodations at Graceland Inn or Forks Inn in Elkins, where a variety of dining options abound, ranging from the casual American fare of C.J. Maggie’s to Latin fusion at El Gran Sabor. Quench your thirst with a craft beer at Big Timber Brewing Company.

Satisfy your appetite for history with a visit to the Beverly Heritage Center, which tells the story of the Battle of Rich Mountain and the First Campaign of the American Civil War. Or take a drive through winding mountain roads to reach the tiny town of Helvetia, a Swiss village settled in 1869 and home to the Hutte Restaurant.

Celebrate the season with the Autumn Harvest Festival and West Virginia Roadkill Cook-off in Marlinton Sept. 29-30. In Elkins, the Mountain State Forest Festival begins Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 8.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue sharing their favorite fall photos, moments and memories using #AlmostHeaven.

Weekly fall foliage reports will be released each Wednesday. For more fall foliage and autumn travel inspiration, visit www.gotowv.com/fall.