West Virginia Tourism Office Announces 12 Days of #AlmostHeaven Giveaways

The West Virginia Tourism Office will give away 12 West Virginia-made gifts starting today as part of its new “12 Days of #AlmostHeaven Gifts” social media campaign. The campaign serves as West Virginia’s very own version of the classic “12 Days of Christmas,” but instead of partridges and pear trees, features Country Club pepperoni rolls, Fiesta dishware, handmade chocolates and other locally made products.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to post and share their favorite winter photos of West Virginia using the hashtag #AlmostHeaven for a chance to win one of the gifts.

“With the holiday season right around the corner, we wanted to create a social campaign that showcases some of the incredible local products we have right here in West Virginia,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “We’re always looking for unique ways to promote our partners and our state’s unmatched scenic beauty, and this campaign helps us feature both in a cost-efficient and engaging way through social media.”

“We’re excited to kick-off this 12-day campaign and hope that we can continue flooding the Internet with beautiful pictures of the Mountain State throughout the entire winter season,” Ruby said.

The campaign features local products from all nine West Virginia travel regions. Each day, a gift idea from an area business will be featured on the Tourism Office’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/GoToWV).

Custard Stand chili, Bear Wood Company home decor, Black Dog Coffee and Ron Hinkle Glass are just a few prizes that fans will have the chance to win by sharing their #AlmostHeaven winter photos.

The Tourism Office will give away one #AlmostHeaven gift starting today, Dec. 1, through Dec. 12. Winners will be selected randomly from an #AlmostHeaven hashtag search on social media, so participants must make their posts public to be entered to win.

This project was made possible thanks to the generous donations from convention & visitors bureaus across the state and their local partners, including:

Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Convention & Visitors Bureau of Marion County, Jefferson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, Upshur County CVB, Tucker County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hatfield McCoy Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Webster County Tourism (Webster County Economic Development Authority).

For more holiday gift ideas winter travel inspiration, visit www.gotowv.com/winter.