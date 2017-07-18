West Virginia State University Television Commercial Wins National Telly Award

The 2017 West Virginia State University (WVSU) television commercial, produced by the Barnes Agency, has been recognized by the 38th Annual Telly Awards. The University’s “You’re Going to Love State” commercial was awarded a bronze Telly in the local television and local cable, schools/colleges/universities category.

“We are thankful for this national award because it is a recognition of our students, faculty and staff and the passion they have for West Virginia State University,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “This commercial captures the passion our students have for our institution and truly what it means to be a part of the Yellow Jacket Nation.”

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding content for TV and Cable, Digital and Streaming, and Non-Broadcast distribution. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world. On average, the Telly Awards receive over 13,000 entries yearly from all 50 states and five continents.

The “You’re Going to Love State” television commercial can be viewed here.