West Virginia State University ROTC Hall of Fame to Induct New Member

The West Virginia State University ROTC Hall of Fame will add a new member during an induction ceremony Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Fannin S. Belcher Theater of the Davis Fine Arts Building.

Joining the ranks of those enshrined in the ROTC Hall of Fame will be Maj. Duncan S. Robinson. The induction ceremony is free and open to the public.

A native of Baltimore, Md., and a 1984 graduate of WVSU, Robinson was active in ROTC while a student in Institute. Commissioned as a second lieutenant, Robinson’s first assignment was as a platoon leader and company executive officer with Delta and Bravo Companies Armor Division in Fort Polk, La.

Robinson’s also served as a commander, Bravo Company, 2/66 Armor, in Garlstedt, Germany. While in Germany, his company deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm, where he was credited with destroying more tanks than any other commander in the Division.

Robinson’s active duty assignments also included three deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Robinson held key leadership positions in Afghanistan such as maintenance officer for the 82nd Airborne Division where he was responsible for the distribution of over 10,000 Mine Resistant Armored Protection vehicles. During another tour, Robinson served as a logistics support officer with the Army Material Command, and during his last tour in 2014, Robinson was responsible for the management, accountability and safe movement of all U.S. Army equipment back to the United States during the drawdown of units out of the Southern and Eastern sectors of Afghanistan.

Upon retiring from the U.S. Army in 2014, Duncan assumed the position as supervisor, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Air Security Operations.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Afghanistan and Iraq Campaign Medals, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, the Armed Forces Service Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

He is a graduate of the U.S Army Armor Officer Basic Course, Armor Officer Advance Course, Ordnance Officer Advance Course, Combined Arms and Services Staff School, Small Group Leader and Instructor’s Course, and the Army Command and Staff College.

Since its inception, the Yellow Jacket ROTC Battalion has commissioned over 900 men and women as second lieutenants in the United States Army as well as produced more General Officers than any other ROTC program of its size in the country. The Yellow Jacket Battalion includes cadets from the University of Charleston and the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

The ROTC Hall of Fame induction ceremony is part of Homecoming activities at WVSU. For more information, and a complete schedule of Homecoming events, visit http://connect.wvstateu.edu/homecoming or call (304) 766-3387.