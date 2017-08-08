West Virginia State University Names Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs

Following a national search, Dr. Yvette Underdue Murph has been named Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at West Virginia State University (WVSU). She will start her new role Sept. 5, 2017.

At WVSU, Underdue Murph will lead the division of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs (EMSA) and is responsible for the leadership and management of the University’s enrollment efforts and integrating related functions to achieve enrollment goals consistent with the University’s strategic plan. She will oversee the offices of Academic and Personal Counseling, Admissions, Financial Aid, New Student Programs, Residence Life, Retention, Institutional Effectiveness and Analytics, and Student Life and Engagement.

“Dr. Underdue Murph’s diverse and extensive background in higher education will be value added to my administration and our campus community,” said WVSU President Anthony Jenkins. “At State we are committed to student access, success and completion and working to ensure their holistic experience prepares them to meet the workforce needs of our state and nation. Dr. Underdue Murph can help us achieve our goals.”

Underdue Murph most recently served as the vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at Minnesota State University Moorhead, where she led an integrated data-driven informed decision making model to enhance enrollment and retention, and initiated a focused strategy to build and sustain a culture of co-curricular assessment for her division.

“West Virginia State University’s unshakeable commitment to all aspects of the student engagement life cycle creates an environment for students to flourish and transform their own lives,” Underdue Murph said. “I am excited to join the WVSU community and enthusiastic to work with the dedicated team of professionals in the division of EMSA to ensure all students experience a seamless integration into academic and social life at WVSU.”

Underdue Murph has also held senior leadership positions at Mississippi Valley State University, where she served as associate vice president for student affairs, enrollment management and diversity; North Carolina A&T State University, where she served as associate vice chancellor for academic affairs enrollment management; Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she led the university to record enrollment as assistant vice president for enrollment and marketing; and the University of La Verne where she served as the director of admissions and marketing for the College of Law San Fernando Valley campus, and later as the director of articulation and institutional image. Underdue Murph has also served as an adjunct faculty member at several institutions and has several publications to her credit.

In addition to her work in higher education, Underdue Murph has also served as producer and host of the television show “The Leopard Connection” on LV3TV a community television station in La Verne, Calif., and producer and host of “What About Women” on WVIT in Connecticut.

Underdue Murph has also been active as a volunteer including working with AIDS Service Center of Pasadena, Calif., Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Hampden County in Springfield, Mass., Commerce Public Library Literacy Program in Commerce, Texas, and the MOVE Program of the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Underdue Murph holds a graduate studies certificate and master’s degree in education from Cambridge College, a doctorate of public administration from the University of La Verne, Calif., and is also certified as a Six Sigma Yellow Belt.