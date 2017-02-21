West Virginia State University Creators Program Workshop Explores the Business of Film

West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Creators Program series continues this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, with a free “Business of Film” workshop at the WVSU Economic Development Center (EDC) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature West Virginia Film Office Director Pam Haynes and staff and will provide an overview of the role of the Film Office as well as how to find film related work in the state, searching and securing filming locations, film permits and tax credits.

Film crew personnel, film and video production companies, emerging filmmakers, students and others with an interest in local filmmaking are encouraged to attend.

The mission of the West Virginia Film Office is to support commerce by recruiting motion picture, television and related media productions to select West Virginia as a place to conduct business.

The Creators Program launched in 2012 as a series of community workshops for all levels focusing on skills and knowledge essential to creating for mass media and art. WVSU partners with the West Virginia Economic Development Council, the West Virginia Film Office and WVSU Cultural Activities on the series.

Space is limited for the events, and registration is required. To register, visit wvsuedc.org.

The WVSU EDC is located at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W. in Charleston.

